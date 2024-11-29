Pakistan forces kill 4 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Security forces killed four terrorists during an operation in Pakistan’s Northwestern Province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, Military Media Wing said.

The operation was conducted on intelligence-based reports about presence of terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district bordering Afghanistan.

The four killed included their leader, ‘Batoor’.

Three terrorists were wounded in the operation.