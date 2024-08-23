Pakistan HC grants media access to Imran Khan trial

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered journalists not to interview Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during his detention trial, but voiced reservations about the constitutionality of limiting media coverage of the proceedings, The Express Tribune reported.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb stated that the trial court judge has the jurisdiction to supervise proceedings and manage any interruptions caused by journalists.

The court was considering a petition challenging the restriction on journalists’ access to the PTI founder during his trial.

A journalist informed the court that, despite following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), they were not permitted to cover the court sessions involving the PTI founders’ cases.

According to Justice Aurangzeb, the court, not the jail administration, is responsible for regulating the jail trial proceedings.

Denying journalists access to cover the trial processes would go against the ideals of an open court, he said.

He directed the Adiala Jail management to follow the court’s order and permit the seven journalists nominated by the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association to cover the jail trial.

While the court has ordered that journalists should not be allowed to interview the defendant, it is concerned that prohibiting media coverage may weaken the trial’s legal validity.