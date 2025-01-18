Pakistani, Chinese Companies Sign USD 250 Million MoUs to Boost Medical Sector Trade

Islamabad: In a major development aimed at enhancing trade ties between Pakistan and China, companies from both countries have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth approximately USD 250 million to strengthen collaboration in the medical and surgical sectors. These agreements were finalized during the China-Pakistan B2B conference in Beijing on Friday, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

The MoUs are designed to encourage Chinese companies to expand their involvement in Pakistan’s medical instrument sector through joint ventures and trade initiatives. This collaboration is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s growing medical industry, which is valued at over USD 600 million.

Key Highlights from the MoUs:

Collaborative Ventures to Strengthen Bilateral Trade

The signed MoUs aim to increase Chinese participation in Pakistan’s medical instrument sector, paving the way for joint ventures that will enhance trade relations between the two nations.

B2B Conference Focused on Medical Sector Investment

The conference, hosted by Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing and the Board of Investment (BOI), gathered over 80 Chinese companies and associations, along with more than 20 Pakistani companies. This event forms part of a series of B2B matchmaking sessions designed to foster investment partnerships between Pakistan and China in the medical sector.

Partnerships Signed with Key Industry Players

Among the agreements, the Silk Road Assistance Industrial Internet Platform, a Chinese advisory service for cross-border businesses, signed MoUs with Pakistan’s dental and surgical instrument manufacturer Sawuat, as well as Chinese pharmaceutical company UPH Biopharma.

Future Prospects and Events

Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, highlighted the potential for growth in Pakistan’s medical industry and announced the upcoming Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show in Lahore on April 17, which will further promote trade in the medical sector.

Also Read: Israel’s Bold Move: 735 Palestinian Prisoners to Be Freed in Groundbreaking Ceasefire Agreement

The conference marked the conclusion of the first series of seven B2B events following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China in June. The event is expected to set the stage for more collaborations, with additional roadshows and conferences planned to continue promoting trade and investment between Pakistan and China.