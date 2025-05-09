Pakistani Troops Shell Areas Near LoC; Woman Killed, Two Injured in Uri Sector

Srinagar: A woman was killed and two of her family members sustained injuries after Pakistani troops launched heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector late Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Nargis Begum.

Shelling Targets Multiple Civilian Areas in Baramulla District

According to officials, Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire by targeting civilian areas in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The affected areas include Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra, and Gingle. The shelling damaged several structures and forced many residents to flee their homes in panic.

Family Hit While Fleeing to Safety

In one of the most tragic incidents, a shell struck a car carrying a family near Mohra as they attempted to escape to safety. All three family members sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where Nargis Begum later succumbed to her injuries.

Indian Army Responds to Pakistani Aggression

Officials confirmed that the Indian Army responded proportionately to the unprovoked shelling. Later on Friday, further ceasefire violations were reported from Gouhalan, Chotali, and Tourna Post areas of the Uri sector. Heavy firing was directed at both Indian military positions and civilian areas.

No Further Casualties Reported

Despite the renewed aggression from the Pakistani side, officials said no additional casualties had been reported as of Friday evening. Security forces remain on high alert along the LoC.

Would you like this article translated into Urdu or shortened for social media?