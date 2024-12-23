Pakistani Woman Seema Haider, Announces Pregnancy with Sachin Meena

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India through Nepal with her four children, is now expecting a child with her partner, Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. Their love story blossomed after they connected via the online game PUBG Mobile.

Haider, currently living with Meena and her four kids in Greater Noida, announced her pregnancy through a widely shared video. In the clip, she begins by mentioning that she has been feeling dizzy and nauseous. Later, she takes a pregnancy test, which confirms the news with a positive result.

In a heartfelt moment captured in the video, Seema calls Sachin over and asks him to open his hand for a surprise. When he does, she places the positive pregnancy test in his palm. Overcome with emotion, Sachin hugs her tightly and clutches the test kit close to his chest.

Seema then shares the joyous news, telling Sachin he is about to become a father again. The couple beams with happiness as Haider reveals she is already seven months into her pregnancy.

Baki Sab chhodiye ek bar Sachin ki Khushi dekhiae ek bar … Seema Haider is pregnant pic.twitter.com/VzY7Oy4nO8" — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) December 23, 2024

After converting to Hinduism, Seema Haider tied the knot with Sachin Meena at the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal. Upon settling in India, her eight-year-old son, Farhan Ali, was renamed Raj, while her daughters Farva (6), Fariha Batool (4), and Farha were given new names: Priyanka, Munni, and Pari, respectively. Meanwhile, Haider’s former husband, Ghulam Haider, continues to reside in Pakistan.