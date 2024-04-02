Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,845: ministry

Gaza: The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Monday that the death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,845.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 63 Palestinians and wounded 94 others, the ministry said in a press statement.

This brings the total death toll to 32,845 and injuries to 75,392 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry called on international institutions to support the reopening of the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, and to provide assistance to health facilities.

The ministry said in a separate statement on Monday that the shortage of services at the Nasser Medical Complex is “a severe blow to the health services and deprives patients of access to therapeutic services, especially after the loss of the bulk of services in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.