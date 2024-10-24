Panic Near Chief Minister’s Residence Due to Snake Sighting

Hyderabad: A sense of alarm arose near the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu when a python was discovered in the vicinity.

The snake was found dead close to the media point at his official residence in Undavalli, Guntur district.

Python at @ncbn home at undavalli , found at the media point. Security problem pic.twitter.com/sz8GjrQ1sF — Lokesh journo (@Lokeshpaila) October 24, 2024

In response to the situation, the Chief Minister promptly alerted security officials, who quickly removed the snake from the area to ensure safety.