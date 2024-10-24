Andhra Pradesh

Panic Near Chief Minister’s Residence Due to Snake Sighting

A python sighting near Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli sparked panic. The snake was found dead close to the media point, prompting swift action from security officials.

Mohammed Zubair24 October 2024 - 22:54
Hyderabad: A sense of alarm arose near the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu when a python was discovered in the vicinity.

The snake was found dead close to the media point at his official residence in Undavalli, Guntur district.

In response to the situation, the Chief Minister promptly alerted security officials, who quickly removed the snake from the area to ensure safety.

