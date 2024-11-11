Telangana

Panic on NH 44: Tiger Spotted Roaming Near Highway in Telangana

The tiger, a female, was spotted moving along the highway, prompting concerned motorists to record the rare encounter. Many drivers were reportedly anxious as they observed the tiger’s movement from a distance.

Abdul Wasi11 November 2024 - 11:02
Adilabad: A tiger sighting on National Highway 44 near the Nirmal and Adilabad district border caused alarm among motorists late Sunday night.

The tiger was seen crossing the highway in the forested area between Sarangapur and Kuntala mandals, and footage captured by onlookers quickly went viral on social media.

Many drivers were reportedly anxious as they observed the tiger’s movement from a distance. Forest officials suspect the tiger originated from Maharashtra and entered the area in search of a mate and new territory, as this is currently the mating season for tigers.

The widely shared video has prompted Telangana’s forest department to issue an appeal to the public, urging them to avoid harming the animal. Officials are working to facilitate the tiger’s safe movement back to the forest and ensure public safety along the highway.

