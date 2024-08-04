Paris Olympics | India beat Great Britain 4-2 in shoot-out to qualify for semifinals of men’s hockey: Video

Paris: India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes here on Sunday.

This is their second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

India were reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making saves after saves.

Down by a man, it was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India’s first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

