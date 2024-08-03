Paris Olympics: Nikhat Zareen opens up on ‘hardest defeat’ she has ever faced, vows to ‘fight harder’

Paris: One of India’s brightest hopes for a medal in boxing, Nikhat Zareen was eliminated after her bad luck in the draw saw her face number one seed, China’s Wu Yu in the pre-quarterfinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a heartfelt post on social media, Nikhat promised to return stronger in the next quadrennial event.

The two-time World Champion Nikhat struggled heavily against her opponent’s fast aggressive style and impeccable footwork and lost 0-5 in the women’s 50 kg category.

“The Olympic dream I’ve cherished for so long didn’t unfold as I had hoped. After countless hours of training, sacrifices, and unwavering determination, this moment slipped through my fingers. This defeat is the hardest I’ve ever faced; it cuts deep and is almost unbearable. My heart is heavy, but it remains unbroken. I accept it with grace and will do my best to find a way forward in my life,” the boxer wrote on X.

“Winning an Olympic medal was my greatest dream, and I fought with everything I had to get here. The Paris 2024 journey was filled with challenges—battling through a year of injury, struggling to reclaim my spot, fighting for the opportunity to compete, and overcoming countless obstacles, all for the chance to represent our country on this global stage,” she added.

Nikhat promised that the Paris Olympics is not an end asserting that her Olympic ‘dream is still alive.’

“I promise this isn’t the end. I’ll return home to recover and clear my mind. This dream is still alive, and I will continue to chase it with renewed passion. This is not goodbye but a promise to return, to fight harder, and to make you all proud. Thank you for standing by me. The journey continues,” concluded the 26-year-old.

India have won three medals in boxing in the history of the Olympics through the likes of Vijender Singh (Beijing 2008), Mary Kom (London 2012) and Lovlina (Tokyo 2020).

Alongside Nikhat, Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar have all been eliminated from the Games.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina will be taking on China’s Li Qian in the quarter-finals of the 75 kg women’s category and Nishant Dev will face Mexico’s Marco Verde in the quarter-finals of the 71 kg men’s category.