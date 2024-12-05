Parliament today:  OBC Committee to present reports, HM Shah to move Disaster Management Bill

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament have lists of various businesses scheduled for Thursday. Union Home Minister will move a Bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the Lok Sabha and a Committee on the welfare of the OBCs will present their reports in both Houses.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 1 and seeks to amend the existing Act which was originally enacted to ensure effective management of disasters in India by creating institutional mechanisms, disaster management plans, and strategies for preventing and mitigating disaster impacts.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who moved a motion for The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Wednesday seeks consideration and passing of the Bill.

The Bill aims to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board and improve operational efficiency. Key provisions of the Bill include the integration of the Indian Railway Board Act, of 1905 into the Railways Act, of 1989. This move seeks to simplify the legal framework governing Indian Railways by repealing the Indian Railway Board Act, of 1905 and incorporating its provisions into the Railways Act. The changes are intended to streamline the constitution and composition of the Railway Board, thereby boosting the overall efficiency of railway operations.

Members of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2024-25), Ganesh Singh and Rodmal Nagar will present the Action Taken Reports on securing the representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

The report also presents the observations/recommendations contained in the 30th Report (17th Lok Sabha) of the Committee on measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in various departments/ organisations/institutions under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) pertaining to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The fourth Report is on the Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the 33rd Report (17th Lok Sabha) of the Committee on measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)‟ under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Nine Union Ministers will lay papers in the Lower House concerning their departments.

Also Read | Supreme Court Questions Woman Judge’s Termination: ‘Wish Men Menstruate to Understand the Trauma’

In the Rajya Sabha, the members of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2024-25), Kavita Patidar and Shambhu Sharan Patel will lay on the table various reports on the OBC recruitments in various government departments.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh will make statements regarding the “status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 15th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on ‘Welfare of Indian Diaspora; Policies/ Schemes’; Status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 20th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs ‘Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24’; Status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 22nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on ‘India’s Neighbourhood First Policy “

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha cleared a bill to replace the 100-year-old Boiler Act, passed by Lok Sabha earlier in the day. The Bill, which aims to decriminalise seven offences and promote ease of doing business, was cleared in the Upper House by a voice vote. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a statement in Rajya Sabha on the recent developments in India-China relations.