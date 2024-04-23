Pawan Kalyan, Vijayasai Reddy file nominations in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday filed their nomination for the Anakapalli Assembly constituency and Nellore Lok Sabha seat respectively.

Actor-politician Kalyan, whose Janasena is an NDA partner in the southern state, was accompanied by local party leaders while filing his nomination papers.

“Pawan Kalyan filed his nomination as Pithapuram Assembly (constituency) candidate,” said a Janasena post on X.

Accompanied by family members, Vijayasai Reddy filed his nomination.

“I filed my nomination for Nellore Parliamentary constituency today at Nellore district collector’s office. I wholeheartedly thank party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me this great opportunity,” he said in a post on X.