Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan, Vijayasai Reddy file nominations in Andhra Pradesh

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday filed their nomination for the Anakapalli Assembly constituency and Nellore Lok Sabha seat respectively.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Pawan Kalyan, Vijayasai Reddy file nominations in Andhra Pradesh
Pawan Kalyan, Vijayasai Reddy file nominations in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday filed their nomination for the Anakapalli Assembly constituency and Nellore Lok Sabha seat respectively.

Related Stories
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
AP Assembly Polls | BJP to join hands with TDP-JSP?
Prudhvi Raj and Choreographer Jani Master Align with Jana Sena Party
Ambati Rayudu meets Pawan Kalyan, may join Jana Sena
Congress Victory in Telangana Prompts Babu and Pawan Kalyan to Intensify Criticism Against Jagan

Actor-politician Kalyan, whose Janasena is an NDA partner in the southern state, was accompanied by local party leaders while filing his nomination papers.

“Pawan Kalyan filed his nomination as Pithapuram Assembly (constituency) candidate,” said a Janasena post on X.

Accompanied by family members, Vijayasai Reddy filed his nomination.

“I filed my nomination for Nellore Parliamentary constituency today at Nellore district collector’s office. I wholeheartedly thank party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me this great opportunity,” he said in a post on X.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button