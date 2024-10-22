HyderabadTelangana

Payment Deadline for Hajj Pilgrims Extended Until October 31

Syed Iftequar22 October 2024 - 01:19
Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has extended the deadline for the payment of the first installment for Hajj pilgrims to Thursday, October 31, 2019, following a successful request by the Telangana State Haj Committee. The installment, amounting to Rs 1,30,300, applies to pilgrims who have been provisionally selected for the upcoming pilgrimage, according to a statement by Maulana Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Bayani Khusro Pasha, Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee.

Pilgrims are urged to take advantage of this extension to ensure their payments are made on time. For more information, pilgrims are encouraged to stay updated by joining the Telangana State Haj Committee’s official Telegram channel, where important updates about the pilgrimage, including training sessions, will be shared promptly.

For any further queries, pilgrims can contact the Telangana State Haj Committee office at 040-23298793 between 10:30 AM and 5:00 PM or visit the Hajj House, Nampally, Hyderabad directly.

