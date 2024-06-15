PCB Considering Salary Cuts for Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen and others After T20 WC Elimination: Report

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly thinking about making some significant changes to player contracts, including potential salary reductions, following the national team’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Star players like captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi might see a decrease in their pay.

Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament has sparked calls for substantial transformations. Despite having a remaining match against Ireland on Sunday, the game is essentially meaningless since the USA advanced to the Super Eights due to a washout against Ireland on Friday.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), several officials and former players have advised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to review the central contracts, which were awarded during Zaka Ashraf’s tenure as chairman. A reliable source informed PTI that strong actions, including salary cuts and reduced fees, are being considered in response to the team’s recent poor performances.

“If the Chairman decides to take a tough stance on the team’s disappointing showings, this review of central contracts could result in reduced salaries and fees for the players,” the source revealed.

This is the third time in nine editions that Pakistan has failed to progress beyond the group stage of the T20 World Cup. The team, which emerged victorious in the tournament in 2009 under Younis Khan, has reached the finals twice, under Shoaib Malik in 2007 and Babar Azam in 2022. They have also made it to the semifinals in 2010, 2012, and 2021.

The turning point of this World Cup was a Super Over defeat to the USA in their opening Group A match. Pakistan’s inability to chase down 120 against arch-rivals India in a must-win encounter sealed their fate, despite being in control for most of the innings.

The recent performances of the Babar Azam-led side have been underwhelming. They delivered below-par results in both the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup last year. Prior to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan drew a 2-2 series at home against a second-string New Zealand team and suffered a T20I loss to Ireland.

“Nothing has been finalized yet, but the board has indeed discussed this strong measure with the Chairman,” the source added.

Last year, under Ashraf’s leadership, players witnessed significant increases in their earnings, along with a fixed share of the revenue from the PCB’s income generated through the ICC. Naqvi had also announced before the World Cup that each player would receive a bonus payment of USD 100,000 if they emerged as champions.

