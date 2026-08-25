Peddapalli: Chief Whip C. Vijay Ramana Rao distributes generator, tool kits to Turka Kasha community

Peddapalli: Telangana Chief Whip and Peddapalli MLA C. Vijay Ramana Rao, along with Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) Chairman Mohd. Obedulla Kothwal, distributed generators and tool kits to members of the Turka Kasha Muslim community under the Rehabilitation of Turka Kasha for Minority Community initiative in Peddapalli district.

Sewing machines were also distributed to women beneficiaries under the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme as part of efforts to promote livelihood opportunities and economic empowerment among minority communities.

The programme was attended by the Vice Chairman of the Municipality, local councillors, District Minorities Welfare Officer (DMWO), Peddapalli, and officials and staff of the TGMFC.

Addressing the gathering, TGMFC Chairman Mohd. Obedulla Kothwal expressed gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin for supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the livelihoods of the minority Turka Kasha community and empowering minority women.

The distribution of generators and tool kits is aimed at supporting members of the Turka Kasha community in improving their traditional livelihood activities. The sewing machines are expected to help women beneficiaries develop income-generating opportunities and become more financially independent.

The leaders highlighted the importance of welfare schemes focused on skill development, self-employment and economic empowerment, particularly among women and traditionally engaged communities.

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