Petition Filed in High Court Seeking Cancellation of HYDRA

A petition has been filed in the High Court by a woman named Lakshmi, challenging the establishment of HYDRA, a recent initiative by the government. The petitioner argues that the formation of HYDRA violates existing regulations and seeks the cancellation of Government Order 99, which established the body.

According to the petitioner, the Hyderabad Greater Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act prohibits transferring GHMC officials to another authority. However, the government has transferred GHMC officials to HYDRA, which the petitioner claims is improper.

Furthermore, the petitioner points out that Government Order 99 mandates that HYDRA should be headed by an All-India Services officer or a government secretary. Currently, HYDRA is being led by someone who does not hold an All-India Services position.

The High Court has ordered the government to file a counter-response to the petition. The case has been adjourned for further hearing in two weeks.