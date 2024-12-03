PhonePe Introduces Affordable Dengue and Malaria Insurance at ₹59/Year

New Delhi: Digital payments platform PhonePe has introduced an affordable and innovative health insurance plan to combat vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. Starting at just ₹59 per year, the plan provides comprehensive coverage and financial security against medical expenses caused by these illnesses.

Highlights of the Insurance Plan

Extensive Coverage:

The plan offers a coverage amount of up to ₹1 lakh for hospitalization, diagnostics, and ICU stays related to vector-borne and air-borne diseases, ensuring year-round protection. Diseases Covered:

The policy provides coverage for over 10 illnesses, including: Dengue

Malaria

Chikungunya

Filariasis

Japanese Encephalitis

Swine Flu

Bird Flu

Typhoid

Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Meningitis Beyond Seasonal Plans:

Unlike typical health insurance policies limited to the monsoon season, this plan guarantees continuous protection throughout the year, providing peace of mind to users in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Seamless Digital Experience:

Users can purchase, manage, and file claims directly through the PhonePe app. The claims process is fully digital, ensuring faster settlements and a hassle-free experience. Supplementary Protection:

Even working professionals with corporate health insurance can opt for this plan to enhance their coverage for specific illnesses.

PhonePe’s Commitment to Accessibility and Affordability

Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, said:

“At PhonePe, we are dedicated to making insurance affordable and accessible to everyone. This plan reflects our commitment to providing users with year-round protection and empowering them to manage health risks effectively. By eliminating financial barriers to quality care, we aim to ensure peace of mind for millions of Indians.”

He added, “Our focus is on reaching underserved populations through tailor-made insurance solutions and leveraging our expertise in digital distribution.”

How to Avail the Plan

Users can activate the dengue and malaria insurance plan in minutes through the PhonePe app by:

Navigating to the insurance section. Selecting the ‘Dengue and Malaria’ insurance plan. Reviewing the details, including the sum insured and premium. Filling out policyholder information and completing the payment process.

This low-cost, high-impact insurance solution is expected to bridge healthcare accessibility gaps, particularly in smaller cities and rural areas, ensuring millions of Indians remain financially secure against medical emergencies.