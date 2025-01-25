Rare Planet Parade Lights Up the Night Sky Tonight! Where and When to Seeit

This week, stargazers are being treated to a spectacular planetary alignment, with Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars forming a rare cosmic spectacle. On 25 January, these four planets will align in a mesmerizing line, visible to the naked eye—a sight that only occurs on rare occasions.

Best Time and Locations to Watch

The perfect time to witness this celestial event is 45 minutes after sunset. Venus and Saturn will shine brightly in the southwest, while Jupiter takes its place in the southeast, and Mars rises in the eastern sky. The alignment will last for about three hours before Venus and Saturn disappear below the horizon.

Also Read: Once-in-a-Lifetime: Hyderabad to Witness Rare Planetary Parade, When and How to Watch it?

For the best viewing experience, head to a dark spot away from city lights and focus on the southwestern horizon. The Venus-Saturn conjunction will be a highlight, with Venus shining 110 times brighter than Saturn. Telescopes will also reveal Neptune near Venus and Saturn, and Uranus will be visible above Jupiter.

Mars and Other Wonders

Mars, at its brightest since 2022, will add to the allure with its striking reddish-golden glow. The excitement doesn’t stop there: on 31 January, a crescent moon will sit just one degree from Saturn, followed by a close encounter between Venus and Saturn on 1 February.

This rare alignment is a breathtaking opportunity for astronomy lovers, and anyone fascinated by the wonders of the cosmos. Don’t miss your chance to witness this unforgettable planetary parade!