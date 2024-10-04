Planning to Study in Malaysia? Check Out This Scholarship Opportunity

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia, known for its bustling cities, beautiful beaches, and rich biodiversity, is also home to some of the world’s top-ranked educational institutions. For students seeking higher education in Malaysia, the Malaysia International Scholarship (MIS) offers a great opportunity, funded by the Malaysian government.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be citizens of countries eligible for the MIS 2024 scholarship.

scholarship. The scholarship is open to those intending to pursue full-time postgraduate studies (Master’s or PhD) in Malaysia.

(Master’s or PhD) in Malaysia. Students already enrolled in full-time postgraduate studies at Malaysian public universities or selected private institutions must have at least two semesters remaining in their program.

Financial Benefits

Tuition fees for the entire duration of the scholarship will be covered by the Malaysian government, paid directly to the university.

for the entire duration of the scholarship will be covered by the Malaysian government, paid directly to the university. Students will also receive a monthly living allowance of RM 1,500 (approximately Rs 30,000), disbursed at the beginning of each semester.

Eligible Universities

The MIS scholarship is available at 20 public universities and 4 selected private universities in Malaysia:

Public Universities Include:

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

Universiti Sains Malaysia

Universiti Putra Malaysia

Universiti Malaya

Universiti Teknologi Mara

Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia

And many others…

Private Universities Include:

Universiti Teknologi Petronas

Universiti Tenaga Nasional

Multimedia University

INCEIF University

Note for Indian Students:

The application window for the current session has closed, but students can prepare to apply when the next application window opens. Visit the official MIS website for more details.