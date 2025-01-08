PM Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Lead Mega Roadshow in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a massive roadshow in Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening, attracting thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

Grand Welcome for Modi, Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan

The three leaders stood in an open-top, flower-adorned vehicle, waving at the sea of supporters who lined both sides of the road. The roadshow started at Venkatadri Vantillu restaurant area in Siripuram Junction and ended at Andhra University Engineering College ground, where PM Modi is set to address a public meeting and launch multiple development projects.

With tight security arrangements, thousands of supporters cheered as Modi, Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan acknowledged them, with many throwing flower petals towards the leaders’ vehicle.

Massive Political Mobilization for NDA in Andhra Pradesh

The 1.5 km-long roadshow created an electrifying atmosphere, with flags of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waving across the route. BJP state president D. Purandeswari was seen standing behind PM Modi, adding to the event’s political significance.

To celebrate North Andhra’s rich cultural heritage, organizers arranged traditional performances, showcasing the region’s artistic vibrancy. Party cadres from TDP, JSP, and BJP mobilized thousands of supporters from across North Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi to Launch ₹2 Lakh Crore Development Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and senior officials extended a grand welcome to PM Modi upon his arrival in Visakhapatnam.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore, focusing on infrastructure, industrial growth, and sustainable development in North Andhra Pradesh.

Modi’s Second Visit to Andhra Pradesh After Third-Term Victory

This visit marks Modi’s first trip to Andhra Pradesh since the TDP-led NDA government came to power. His previous visit was in June 2024, when he attended Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada.

The Prime Minister was initially scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 29, but the event was postponed due to a cyclone alert.

Key Highlights of PM Modi’s Visakhapatnam Visit

Massive roadshow with Chandrababu Naidu & Pawan Kalyan

₹2 lakh crore infrastructure & development projects

Public meeting at Andhra University Engineering College

Cultural performances showcasing North Andhra’s heritage

Strengthening NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh

With the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh gaining political momentum, PM Modi’s visit is expected to strengthen ties between BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena, shaping the state’s political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.