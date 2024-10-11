PM Modi gifts Indian handicrafts to leaders from Laos, Thailand, N Zealand and Japan

Vientiane (Laos): Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an array of intricately crafted gifts, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, to the leaders of Laos, Thailand, New Zealand, and Japan at the 21st India-ASEAN Summit, officials said.

Among the notable gifts, Modi gave New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon a pair of majestic silver lamps adorned with rubies from Maharashtra.

These gifts, which highlight India’s artistry and craftsmanship, also included a vintage brass Buddha statue with mina (enamel) work for Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, a Patan Patola scarf in a Sadeli box for Naly Sisoulith, the President’s spouse, a Kadamwood embossed Buddha head for Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and a malachite and camel bone box featuring a Radha-Krishna theme for his spouse.

Kadamwood is known for its durability and intricate embossing.

The vintage brass Buddha statue, gifted to President Sisoulith, is a masterpiece of South Indian craftsmanship, originating from Tamil Nadu.

Crafted by skilled artisans, it symbolises the deep-rooted influence of Buddhist philosophy across Asia.

Naly Sisoulith received a Patan Patola scarf, a fine double ikat textile woven by the Salvi family in Patan, Gujarat. Known for its vibrant colours and intricate design, the scarf is a timeless representation of India’s ancient silk traditions, officials said.

For Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Modi presented a low-height wooden table from Ladakh, a vibrant piece featuring intricate carvings that embody the cultural essence of the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba received a silver peacock figurine, crafted with detailed nakkashi (carving) work from West Bengal.

Each gift, embodying Indian craftsmanship, highlighted the deep cultural ties between India and the ASEAN nations, celebrating centuries of artistic heritage, the officials said.