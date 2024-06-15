PM Modi hails India-Italy friendship after Meloni shares ‘Melodi’ selfie video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India-Italy friendship on Saturday, a few hours after his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni shared a selfie video of both leaders taken during the bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia.

“Long live India-Italy friendship!” posted PM Modi on X with flags of both countries while replying to Meloni’s selfie video post which showed both leaders smiling and waving at the camera.

“Hi friends, from Melodi,” said the Italian PM – a post which has gone viral on social media, getting nearly four million views in a few hours.

The visit to Italy was Prime Minister Modi’s first overseas visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term and also his fifth consecutive participation in the G7 summit.

Before leaving for Italy, PM Modi had warmly recalled his visit to the country for the G20 Summit in 2021.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth into our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” the Prime Minister had said in his departure statement.

On Friday, just before PM Modi wrapped up his whirlwind Italy visit, both leaders met and noted with satisfaction the regular higher political dialogue and reviewed the progress of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

Meloni congratulated PM Modi for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister and the Indian PM thanked the Italian leader for the invitation to participate in G7 Outreach Summit and conveyed his appreciation for the successful conclusion of the event.

“The two, while expressing happiness at growing trade and economic collaboration, called for expanding commercial ties in clean energy, manufacturing, space, S&T, telecom, AI and critical minerals to build resilient supply chains. In this context, they welcomed the recent signing of a MoU on Industrial Property Rights (IPR) which provides a framework for cooperation on patents, designs and trademarks,” said a late-night statement released by the Indian Prime Minister’s office.

The two sides also discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped to further enhance the defence industrial collaboration. They welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year.

“Both leaders look forward to joint activities to be implemented under the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative framework to fulfill their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also discussed important regional and global issues and agreed to strengthen cooperation in global fora and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” said the PMO.