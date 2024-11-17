PM Modi hails movie The Sabarmati Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the movie “The Sabarmati Report” based on the Godhara fire, saying “truth is coming out”.

Modi posted on his social media account X, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”.

The film delves into the controversial 2002 Godhra train tragedy involving the Sabarmati Express, and its aftermath.

Also Read: Ashneer Grover Trolled for His Sudden Change in Attitude Towards Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18

The movie stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. The film was released on Friday, November 15

The film is based on the true incident of the burning of a train in Godhra on 27 February 2002, which caused the deaths of 58 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya.