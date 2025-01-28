PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ Conclave, Boosting Odisha’s Development and Investment Potential

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and the Make in Odisha Exhibition in Bhubaneswar. The event aims to enhance Odisha’s industrial growth and position the state as a key investment hub in India.

Eastern India as a Growth Engine

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the importance of Eastern India as a growth engine for the country’s development, with Odisha playing a pivotal role in this transformation. He emphasized that the state is witnessing unprecedented opportunities for growth, making it the right time for industries to invest in Odisha’s development journey.

Personal Experience and Confidence in Odisha’s Potential

PM Modi shared his personal experiences of interacting with the skilled, hardworking, and honest people of Odisha during his time in Gujarat, expressing confidence that with the emergence of new opportunities, the state will soon achieve unparalleled development.

The Prime Minister praised Odisha’s growing prominence in various industries such as food processing, petrochemicals, port-led development, fisheries, IT, textiles, mining, green energy, and tourism. He noted that the state is becoming one of India’s leading industrial hubs, attracting diverse sectors for growth and innovation.

Promoting Local Manufacturing and Industrial Growth

The Prime Minister pointed out that India is working to break the cycle of extracting raw minerals and shipping them abroad for product manufacturing, only to have those products return to India. “The government is focused on setting up industries within Odisha that utilize its resources, which will drive the state’s industrial future,” he said.

Largest Business Summit in Odisha’s History

In his address, PM Modi referred to the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 as the biggest business summit in Odisha’s history, with an overwhelming number of investors in attendance, underscoring the region’s growing appeal as a major investment destination.

Building a Robust Domestic Supply Chain

PM Modi also called for building a robust domestic supply and value chain, stressing that India should not rely on fragmented global supply chains. He urged industries to support MSMEs and startups and highlighted the central government’s focus on fostering innovation, research, and a skilled workforce to drive industrial growth.

Green Technologies and Renewable Energy

Speaking about Odisha’s potential in green technologies, PM Modi noted that the state is well-positioned to capitalize on renewable energy industries, particularly solar, wind, hydro, and green hydrogen. He emphasized the government’s steps to promote these industries, focusing on energy security and a sustainable green future for India.

Odisha’s Tourism Potential

Additionally, the Prime Minister underscored the need to tap into Odisha’s vast tourism potential, with its 500-km coastline, lush forests, and opportunities for eco-tourism and adventure tourism. He encouraged states and the private sector to focus on infrastructure development to support the growing conference tourism sector.

Conclusion: Odisha as a Key Driver of India’s Economic Future

With a focus on industrial expansion, sustainable growth, and innovation, PM Modi’s speech at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave highlighted Odisha’s immense potential as a key driver of India’s economic future.