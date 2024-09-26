PM Modi ‘systematically’ ended employment system, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Haryana rally    

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unemployment issue on Thursday and accused him of “systematically” ending the employment system in the country.

Addressing a poll rally in Assandh, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha exuded confidence that the Congress would sweep the October 5 Haryana assembly election.

Congress MP Kumari Selja, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party’s state unit chief Udaibhan and other leaders were present at the rally.

Attacking the BJP government, Gandhi said it has “destroyed” Haryana. “(PM) Narendra Modi systematically ended the employment system in the country,” he alleged.

Gandhi referred to his recent visit to the US and said he met some immigrants from Haryana who went there in search of a better future as they were unable to get employment opportunities in their home state.

He also spoke about the Congress’ poll promises for Haryana, including Rs 2,000 per month for women and LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500 if his party is voted to power.

Two lakh vacancies would be filled in Haryana and the Congress has promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price, Gandhi said.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8