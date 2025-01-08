PM Modi to Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel in Kashmir on January 13

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on January 13, 2025, to inaugurate the much-awaited Z-Morh Tunnel, a vital infrastructure project on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road.

This development will transform Sonamarg into an all-weather tourist destination, ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the year.

Significance of the Z-Morh Tunnel

The Z-Morh Tunnel, a 6.5 km-long two-lane road tunnel, bypasses the avalanche-prone Gagangir-Sonamarg stretch, which is often blocked by heavy snowfall and avalanches during winter. This modern engineering marvel will:

Ensure all-weather access to Sonamarg, a premier tourist destination.

to Sonamarg, a premier tourist destination. Reduce travel time dramatically, enabling the 6.5 km stretch to be covered in just 15 minutes, compared to hours previously spent navigating the steep, winding roads.

Enhance year-round connectivity to key locations such as Baltal (Amarnath cave), Kargil, and other parts of the Ladakh region.

Named after the iconic “Z-shaped” stretch of the road it replaces, the Z-Morh Tunnel is strategically located on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, making it a critical infrastructure project for the region.

Geostrategic and Economic Impacts

The Z-Morh Tunnel, along with the adjacent Zoji-La Tunnel, will have far-reaching benefits:

Military and Strategic Advantages The tunnel ensures weather-proof logistics for the Indian armed forces stationed in the region, enhancing national security and operational readiness. Tourism Boost Sonamarg, known for its pristine beauty and adventure tourism, will now attract visitors year-round.

Local tourism and hospitality industries are expected to witness substantial growth. Employment and Economic Growth The project has already created numerous job opportunities for local youth during its construction phase.

The improved connectivity will open new avenues for tourism and allied industries such as hospitality, transport, and retail.

Technical Features and Construction Timeline

The construction of the Z-Morh Tunnel commenced in 2018 and faced several challenges, including the rugged Himalayan terrain and extreme weather conditions.

Location : Between Gagangir and Sonamarg, in the Ganderbal district.

: Between Gagangir and Sonamarg, in the Ganderbal district. Design : Two-lane road tunnel, designed to withstand harsh weather and ensure safety.

: Two-lane road tunnel, designed to withstand harsh weather and ensure safety. Strategic Pairing: Complements the larger Zoji-La Tunnel to facilitate seamless connectivity between Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Challenges and Resilience

The project faced a tragic setback on October 20, 2024, when terrorists attacked a workers’ camp at Gagangir, killing seven civilians, including six non-local workers and a local doctor. Despite these challenges, the construction progressed, underscoring the resilience and determination of the workers and the administration.

Also Read | PM Modi Embarks on Two-Day Visit to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Impact on Local Development

The tunnel is one of 31 road tunnels planned in the region, with 20 in Jammu and Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh, aimed at bridging connectivity gaps and promoting regional development. The Z-Morh Tunnel is pivotal to this vision, ensuring that Sonamarg, often cut off during winter, remains accessible.

Inauguration Details

PM Modi’s visit will mark the formal inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel, highlighting its strategic and economic importance. The event will also underscore the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and regional integration.