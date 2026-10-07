PM Modi’s remarkable journey of leadership sustained by public trust: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years in executive office on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has termed his journey of leadership sustained by public trust remarkable.

In an article published in ‘The Hindu’, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo heaped praise on the Prime Minister, saying such stable leadership cannot sustain itself for 25 years merely through politics. “It requires trust. Mr. Modi has earned that trust through an established track record, impeccable personal integrity and tireless self-discipline,” writes CM Naidu.

“In today’s world, public leaders effectively live in glass houses. Every decision and every action can be seen and questioned. To retain the confidence of people over decades under such scrutiny is an achievement in itself. Mr. Modi brings a unique ability to understand people’s aspirations, translate them into action and communicate those results back to the people.”

The Chief Minister believes that few leaders are given the opportunity to shape a generation. “Rarer still are those who can shape the destiny of a nation. After 25 years of leadership, Mr. Modi’s greatest contribution may ultimately be that he made India believe once again in the scale of its own possibilities — and gave the nation the leadership to turn that belief into reality,” he observed.

CM Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the Modi government, wrote that, in his 48 years in public life, he saw political parties rise and fall. “I have seen leaders emerge with great promise and fade away. I have seen governments change, economies transform and technology alter our lives beyond recognition. One lesson has become increasingly clear to me: ultimately, leadership matters. In today’s world, technology, knowledge, capital and ideas are freely available. But the true differentiator for nations is leadership — one with vision, integrity, credibility and the ability to execute.”

“On October 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 uninterrupted years in executive office — first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and, since 2014, as the Prime Minister of India. It is a remarkable journey of leadership sustained by public trust. Through changing circumstances, Mr. Modi has remained remarkably consistent in his purpose: the development of India and the empowerment of its people,” writes the Chief Minister.

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Chandrababu Naidu also pointed out that the world around us has been turbulent with global financial crisis, a once-in-a-century pandemic, wars, geopolitical realignments, technological disruption and economic uncertainty. Several democracies have experienced frequent changes of leadership and consequent policy uncertainty. Through all this, India has remained steady at the wheel and an oasis of economic hope, he said.

The TDP chief credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for India expanding infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, strengthening welfare delivery, embracing technology and emerging with greater confidence on the world stage.

He noted that over the last decade, India’s National Highway network has expanded from about 91,287 kilometres in 2014 to more than 1,46,000 km. The airport network has grown from 74 airports in 2014 to over 160. Railway electrification has accelerated dramatically. India’s installed renewable energy capacity has now reached nearly 296 GW, including large hydro, with solar alone crossing 168 GW. Infrastructure today is being conceived not as isolated projects but as an integrated national network through initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti (Prime Minister Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity).

“At the same time, India’s welfare architecture has expanded basic security and dignity. Around 80 crore people receive free foodgrains, including five kilograms a person per month for eligible priority households. Tapwater coverage in rural homes has risen from about 17% in 2019 to over 82%. An estimated 24.8 crore Indians moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2013-14 and 2022-23. The significance lies not only in the scale of these programmes, but in their reach. Technology has enabled the State to deliver basic entitlements more directly, transparently and at a scale that was once unimaginable.”

Tech-savvy Naidu was also all praise for PM Modi for his deep appreciation of technology and its role in transforming India. “He understands emerging technologies, adopts them early and, more importantly, applies them to nation-building. He sees technology as a tool to improve governance, empower people, create opportunities and accelerate development. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure has shown how technology can democratise access to banking, welfare and public services at unprecedented scale. This deep appreciation of technology has enabled him to launch a host of frontier policies aimed at making India take a giant leap and put it in the league of global tech titans. India’s quantum mission, semi-conductor mission, and a host of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across electronics and advanced manufacturing are instances of this vision.”

Referring to India’s space sector, CM Naidu said by opening the sector to private enterprise and creating an enabling ecosystem, the government has unleashed a new generation of entrepreneurs.

“As a Chief Minister first and then a Prime Minister, Mr. Modi has a strong belief in “Team India”. He knows that India cannot be transformed from Delhi alone. Growth needs to be decentralised with States and cities competing. His emphasis on cooperative and competitive federalism has given States a larger role in India’s development journey,” writes CM Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also claimed that in PM Modi’s tenure, India’s stature abroad has also changed profoundly. “Today, India’s voice is heard with greater respect on global platforms. India protects its national interest while engaging with different centres of global power, preserves strategic autonomy while building deeper partnerships, and projects its civilisational confidence as a modern, technology-driven nation. India today is among the world’s fastest-growing major economies. But I believe the most consequential phase of our journey is still ahead.”

Highlighting India’s strengths like demographic dividend, an extraordinary entrepreneurial energy, technological capabilities and an ambitious young generation, he said that if the right decisions are made now, the benefits will last for centuries. This is why leadership at this moment assumes historic importance.

“Twenty-five years have established his record. The next 20 years can establish India’s place in history. The true significance of these 25 years, however, will be judged by what they enable India to achieve next. Mr. Modi has shifted the country’s development trajectory — from incrementalism to ambition, from hesitation to confidence, and from managing limitations to believing in possibilities. I am confident that the direction he has set and the institutional momentum created during these years will help India realise its ambition of Viksit Bharat 2047 and reclaim its place among the world’s leading nations,” CM Naidu added.