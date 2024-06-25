Pocharam’s switch-over won’t have any impact on BRS party: KCR

Hyderabad: BRS party chief KCR today said the abandonment of party by former assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy need not be taken seriously.

He told this to BRS party MLAs T. Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, K P Vivekananda Goud, Maganti Gopinath, Mutha Gopal, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Arikepudi Gandhi, Prakash Goud, MLCs Seri Subhash Reddy, Dande Vittal, former MLAs Jogu Ramanna and party leaders Kyama Mallesh and Ravula Sridhar Reddy met KCR at his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district.

KCR had lunch with them on this occasion. During the meeting, discussions were held on the developments taking place in the BRS party.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said no one should be in a hurry and added that such developments took place during the then YSR regime.

However, KCR said, “we were not afraid”. He said there was no need to pay much attention to the leaders, who switch sides.

He made it clear that there was no harm to the BRS party just because some MLAs had switched sides. “From tomorrow onwards, there will be a series of meetings with MLAs and MLCs,” he added.

He alleged that CM Revanth Reddy had failed to implement the promises made to the people. He said the law and order in the State had been completely damaged. KCR said they would soon have good days in the future.