POCSO case filed against Alt Balaji Telefilm, Ektaa Kapoor

Mumbai: Police have registered a case against Alt Balaji Telefilm, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a Borivali court order pertaining to obscene scenes in three web series, an official said here on Sunday.

Swapnil Rewaji, 39, a yoga instructor filed the complaint allaging that minor girls were used for obscene filming in the web series “Class of 2017” and “Class of 2020” on Alt Balaji Telefilm.

According to MHB police station, which registered the offence, investigation in the case is going on. No arrest has been made so far.