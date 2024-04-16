Police Announce Rs 2 Lakh Reward for Information on Attack on CM Jagan

Following the recent attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a roadshow in Vijayawada, the NTR Police have taken swift action by announcing a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the apprehension of the assailants.

In a statement issued by the police, individuals with information regarding the attack are encouraged to reach out to NTR Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao and Additional DCP of Task Force R Sriharibabu. The identities of the informants will be kept confidential, ensuring their safety and security.

The contact details provided by the police for reporting information are as follows: NTR DCP can be reached at 9490619342, and the Additional DCP can be contacted at 9440627089. The police have emphasized that information can be shared through phone calls, WhatsApp messages, or in person.

The incident occurred during a roadshow when stones were hurled, injuring both Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. Despite sustaining a small cut above his eye, Reddy received immediate medical attention on a bus and continued with his roadshow, known as ‘Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra’.

“The stone struck the CM while he was acknowledging the crowds as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada,” stated a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The police have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of public figures.