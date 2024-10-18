Hyderabad

Police cane protesting Group 1 services aspirants in Hyderabad

Police on Friday canned Group 1 services aspirants who held protests here seeking postponement of Mains exam to be held from October 21 to 27.

Fouzia Farhana18 October 2024 - 18:04
Hyderabad: Police on Friday canned Group 1 services aspirants who held protests here seeking postponement of Mains exam to be held from October 21 to 27.

The aspirants protested at Ashok Nagar, the hub of coaching institutions for civil services and other competitive exams in the city.

The protesting aspirants expressed concerns over the schedule of the exam and the impact of certain Government Orders (GOs) on the recruitment process and reservation.

Seeking to reschedule the Group 1 exam, a group of candidates met president of the ruling Congress in Telangana, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, on Thursday, while some called on BRS Working President K T Rama Rao.

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday said all arrangements have been made for the exam.

Several aspirants protested at a park at Gandhi Nagar here on Thursday as well demanding postponement of the exams. The protesters held placards that read ‘reschedule Group-1 exams – save Group 1 aspirants’.

