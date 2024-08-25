Police chief Goyal imposes ban on processions in Kolkata from Aug 25-31

Kolkata: City Police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, also being an executive magistrate for this metropolitan city as well as South 24 Parganas, on Saturday night imposed prohibitory orders in Kolkata for the seven days with effect from August 24 to 31.

The prohibitory order invoked under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, (formerly Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code) has placed a ban on gatherings, rallies, and any unlawful assembly of five or more people in the area from August 25 to August 31, or until further notice.

The city and its neighbourhood have been experiencing large scale protests and indefinite ceasework by the junior doctors of the state government-owned hospitals, protesting the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old medic at the R G Kar hospital on August nine.

Besides a newly formed student body called Nabanna Avijan (Go to the state secretariat) on August 27 with demands of seeking justice and resignation of state health and police minister Mamata Banerjeis, also the Chief Minister.

Police commissioner Goyal’s order also prohibits the carrying of lathis, lethal weapons, or engaging in activities likely to disturb public peace.

“… In exercise of the power conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, read with Sub-Section (3) of the said Section,

I, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, being an Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata as well as the district of South 24 Parganas (within the limits of the suburbs of Kolkata falling under Kolkata police jurisdiction), do hereby prohibit, for a period of seven days from August 25 to 31, or until further notice, any unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of lathis, any lethal or other dangerous weapons, or the commission of any act likely to cause a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility within the specified area in the town of Kolkata”.