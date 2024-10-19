Hyderabad

Police Lathi Charge on BJP Workers Protesting Muthyalamma Temple Incident in Secunderabad

Secunderabad witnessed a tense situation as police resorted to a lathi charge on BJP workers staging a protest over the Muthyalamma temple incident.

Mohammed Yousuf19 October 2024 - 17:47
Hyderabad: Secunderabad witnessed a tense situation as police resorted to a lathi charge on BJP workers staging a protest over the Muthyalamma temple incident.

The protest led to heightened tensions in the area, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend internet services in Secunderabad to control the situation.

The BJP workers were protesting near the Muthyalamma temple when the situation escalated, leading to the police intervention.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further unrest.

