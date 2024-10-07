Breaking News | Police Officers Caught Playing Cards

Andhra Pradesh

In a shocking incident, four police Circle Inspectors (CIs) were caught on camera playing cards in a hotel in Vijayawada during the Dasara festival preparations. The officers involved are Town CI Kondala Rao, Penukonda CI Rayudu, and two other CIs.

Fouzia Farhana7 October 2024 - 17:51
Videos of the officers engaging in the card game have gone viral, sparking outrage among the public. Following the circulation of these videos, higher police officials have reportedly initiated an internal investigation into the matter.

This incident raises concerns about the conduct of law enforcement personnel, especially during a time when they are expected to ensure security and maintain order during the festive season.

