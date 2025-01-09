Political Fraternity Mourns Lives Lost in Tirupati Stampede

New Delhi: The tragic stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati has claimed six lives, leaving the nation in mourning.

Leaders across political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and extended support to the injured.

Union Leaders Call for Immediate Action

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay requested the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure top-notch medical care for the injured. Sharing his grief on social media platform X, he wrote:

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Tirumala resulting in the loss of devotees’ lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Requesting the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure the injured receive the best medical care and praying for their speedy recovery.”

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu echoed similar sentiments, offering prayers for the affected families and wishing for the swift recovery of the injured.

Opposition Voices Extend Support

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed his sorrow, urging Congress leaders and workers to provide assistance during this difficult time. In a heartfelt post on X, he stated:

“The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.”

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal shared his condolences, saying:

“This accident that happened in Tirupati temple is very sad. May God give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet. I pray to God that the devotees who have been injured get well soon and return to their homes.”

State Leaders Respond to Crisis

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep distress over the incident and emphasized the importance of providing immediate assistance to the victims and their families. In an official statement, Kalyan urged the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities to enhance arrangements to avoid such incidents in the future.

He said:

“I am deeply distressed to know that six people died in the stampede that took place at the centers set up for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tickets in Tirupati. Unfortunately, devotees who came for the darshan of the Lord met with a tragic death. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.”

Government Initiatives to Address the Tragedy

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated measures to support the affected families. Deputy CM Kalyan directed the TTD governing council to take responsibility for providing moral and financial assistance to the victims’ families. Additionally, the Medical and Health Department has been instructed to ensure high-quality care for the injured.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, along with Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and Home Minister Anitha, will visit Tirupati to oversee the arrangements and meet the victims’ families. Speaking on the matter, Reddy stated:

“An unfortunate incident occurred in Tirupati last night, ahead of Mukkoti Ekadashi Utsav. With lakhs of devotees expected to attend the event, it is deeply saddening that six pilgrims lost their lives in the stampede.”

National Leaders Show Solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, stating that the central government is closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and announced plans to meet the victims’ families. In a teleconference, he criticized the mismanagement of the ticket distribution process and warned officials to prevent such incidents in the future.

Incident Details

The stampede occurred near Vishnu Nivasam, close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of offline darshan tokens. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is a sacred ritual held annually at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple, attracting millions of devotees. This year’s event is scheduled from January 10 to 19.

According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), nine token distribution centers were set up across Tirupati, but heavy crowds led to congestion, resulting in the tragic stampede.

Preventive Measures for Future Events

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh emphasized the need for better arrangements to avoid similar incidents in the future. He stated:

“The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) should make more vigorous arrangements to see to it that such untoward incidents do not recur. The State government will certainly stand by the family members of those pilgrims who lost their lives in the incident.”

Expressions of Grief from Across India

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and MLC K Kavitha also expressed their condolences, offering prayers for the deceased and urging authorities to ensure the injured receive adequate care. KTR wrote:

“Saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at Tirupati. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

K Kavitha added:

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to Lord Venkateswara Swamy for the speedy recovery of the injured.”