Hyderabad
Big Breaking: Political Tensions Escalate, AIMIM and Congress Clash in Nampally
Hyderabad: In a recent clash at the Nampally constituency, tensions escalated between supporters of AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain and Congress MLA candidate Feroz Khan. The confrontation occurred on Monday, October 7, prompting police intervention to restore order. The altercation highlights the ongoing political rivalry in the area as both parties vie for electoral support. Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent further unrest.
More details are awaited