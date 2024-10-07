Big Breaking: Political Tensions Escalate, AIMIM and Congress Clash in Nampally

Hyderabad: In a recent clash at the Nampally constituency, tensions escalated between supporters of AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain and Congress MLA candidate Feroz Khan. The confrontation occurred on Monday, October 7, prompting police intervention to restore order. The altercation highlights the ongoing political rivalry in the area as both parties vie for electoral support. Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent further unrest.

Scuffle broke out between #AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain and Congress leader Feroze Khan who inquired with the contractor carrying out the road works at Vijaynagar colony, Taj Nagar at Nampally #Hyderabad Feroze Khan says that people of the area complained to him as the road works were… pic.twitter.com/NDDOvbFs0i October 7, 2024

More details are awaited