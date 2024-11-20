Pan India

Poll of Polls 2024 Live: Can BJP Secure a Clear Mandate in Jharkhand? First Exit Poll Predictions Released

The MATRIZE exit poll predicts that the BJP will form the government in Jharkhand. BJP and its allies (BJP+) are projected to secure 45% of the vote share, with an estimated 42-47 seats.

20 November 2024
Poll of Polls 2024 Live: MATRIZE Exit Poll Forecasts BJP Government in Jharkhand
The MATRIZE exit poll predicts that the BJP will form the government in Jharkhand. BJP and its allies (BJP+) are projected to secure 45% of the vote share, with an estimated 42-47 seats. In contrast, Congress is predicted to win between 25 and 30 seats. The exit poll also suggests that Congress and its allies (Congress+) will capture 38% of the vote share, while other parties are expected to secure around 17%.

Poll of Polls 2024 Live: JVC Exit Poll for Jharkhand Elections
Times Now JVC’s exit poll for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections forecasts 40-44 seats for the NDA, 30-40 seats for the INDIA alliance, and 1 seat for others.

Poll of Polls 2024 Live: Axis My India Region-Wise Projections for Jharkhand Election

Axis My India’s exit poll offers detailed region-wise projections for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, highlighting the expected seat distribution between the INDIA bloc and the NDA across the state:

  • Santhal Pargana Region:
    In the 18-seat Santhal Pargana region, the INDIA bloc is projected to win a commanding 15 seats, with the NDA securing just 3 seats.
  • South Chotanagpur:
    Out of the 15 seats in South Chotanagpur, the INDIA bloc is expected to win 12, while the NDA is predicted to take only 3 seats.
  • Kolhan:
    The INDIA bloc is forecasted to win 9 out of 14 seats in Kolhan, with the NDA taking 5 seats.
  • North Chotanagpur:
    In North Chotanagpur, which has 25 seats, the INDIA bloc is expected to lead with 12 seats, while the NDA is predicted to win 11 seats.

These projections suggest a close race in Jharkhand, with the INDIA bloc leading in most regions, although the NDA remains a strong contender in several areas.

