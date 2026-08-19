Polytechnic Students Stage Road Protest Near Secunderabad Music Crossroads

Hyderabad: Polytechnic students staged a protest near the Music Crossroads in Secunderabad, climbing onto the roads and raising slogans against the proposed merger of polytechnic colleges with the power sector.

The protesting students expressed concern that the proposed move could affect their education and future employment opportunities.

They alleged that the scheme could result in polytechnic students being treated as labourers instead of providing them with appropriate technical and professional opportunities.

The students demanded that the government immediately withdraw the proposed power sector merger plan. They said the authorities should protect the identity and academic standards of polytechnic education and ensure that students receive suitable career opportunities based on their technical qualifications.

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The protest caused a brief disruption in the area as students gathered near the busy junction to voice their opposition. The students urged the government to respond to their concerns and cancel the proposed scheme without delay.

Further details regarding the government’s response to the protest are awaited.