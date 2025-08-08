Telangana

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Hands Over 592 Homes, Slams BRS for ‘6 Years of Housing Scam’

Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy alleged that during the previous government, the BRS leaders had exploited the poor, unlawfully extracting money in the name of providing double-bed houses for over six years.

Warangal: Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy alleged that during the previous government, the BRS leaders had exploited the poor, unlawfully extracting money in the name of providing double-bed houses for over six years.

The Minister said these promised houses were not presented to anyone during two election cycles, and the same BRS leaders attempted to deceive the people for a third time; however, the people responded by decisively defeating them in the elections.

Ponguleti handed over double-bedroom houses to 592 beneficiaries at the Balasamudram area in Warangal district and participated in the housewarming ceremonies.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy emphasised that the selection process for beneficiaries was conducted with complete transparency, irrespective of political affiliations, ensuring that allocations were made to eligible individuals.

He further claimed that during the tenure of the previous government, housing allocations were primarily given to party affiliates and select government employees. The State government is committed to providing housing not only to people in rural areas, but also to the urban poor, Ponguleti said.

The Minister further accused the previous BRS government of resorting to corruption in the name of the Kaleshwaram project and said that thousands of crores of rupees have gone to the KCR family. He reiterated that Telangana is the first state in the country to conduct a BC census and that a 42 percent BC quota will be implemented in the days to come.

MLAs Nayini Rajendra Reddy and Nagaraju, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and others were present.

