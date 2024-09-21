Ponnam Prabhakar Assures Justice for Musi Flood Victims, Promises Double-Bedroom Houses

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has assured that justice will be delivered to families affected by the Musi River modernization works. The Minister urged citizens not to panic and encouraged cooperation with the State government for the smooth completion of the project.

Ponnam Prabhakar, who also serves as the in-charge Minister for Hyderabad district, conducted an inspection at the 2BHK housing project site in Chanchalguda, where 284 double-bedroom units have been constructed. During the visit on Saturday, he was accompanied by local MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Dan Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s commitment to transforming the banks of the Musi River into a major tourism hub, a project aimed at enhancing Hyderabad’s global image. He reassured the public that those displaced by the river development works would be provided with housing under the state’s double-bedroom initiative.

“The government remains committed to supporting those who lost their homes due to the Musi River project,” Prabhakar stated, noting that the vacant units in the double-bedroom complexes would be allocated to flood-affected families as soon as construction is complete.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali revealed that out of the 284 double-bedroom units in Chanchalguda, 142 houses have already been distributed, while the remaining 142 units are still vacant and will soon be allocated.

Later in the day, Minister Prabhakar visited another double-bedroom housing complex in Vanasthalipuram, where around 90 units remain unoccupied. He assured residents that the government is working to resolve housing issues for Musi flood victims.

Additionally, Prabhakar highlighted the State government’s broader housing plans, stating that 3,500 individuals will benefit from the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He also mentioned that Rs 2,005 crores have been allocated for projects aimed at supplying Godavari water to twin reservoirs, ensuring a clean river flow and promoting tourism development across Hyderabad.

This multi-faceted initiative, according to the Minister, will not only provide homes but will also help elevate Hyderabad’s reputation on the global stage.