Ponnam warns of legal action against owners shutting down Gurukul schools over unpaid rent

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has issued directives to district collectors to initiate criminal cases against those who have locked down Gurukul school buildings due to unpaid rents.

After the conclusion of the Dasara holidays, educational institutions, including Gurukuls, colleges, and schools are reopening across the Telangana State.

Stating that 70 percent of the Gurukul schools are currently operating from rented buildings, he clarified that the rent amount has not been pending for the past 10 months but had been accumulating over several years.

The property owners should note that efforts are underway to release these funds under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka,” he said.

The Minister urged the property owners not to resort to disruptive actions at a time when the government is preparing to release the funds.

He emphasised that the State government is committed to settling the dues and any provocations would not be in anyone’s best interest. The process to clear outstanding dues is ongoing, and steps have already been taken to resolve building-related issues in meetings with higher authorities, he asserted.

As the Gurukul Minister, I appeal to the building owners to immediately remove any protest banners and ensure that classes for students continue smoothly. Should any further disruption occur, the government will take stringent actions. The State government is ready to clear the outstanding rent dues as early as possible,” Ponnam said.

He also mentioned that, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, they are conducting a thorough review of all Gurukul institutions and working towards resolving issues.

He urged the building owners to cooperate by removing protest signs and allowing the schools to operate without interference.

Prabhakar reminded the property owners of their legal obligations, stating, “If you disrupt the education of students, you are well aware of the legal consequences.”

He assured that the payment process is ongoing, and anyone with grievances regarding the pending amounts should approach him, the Chief Minister, or relevant officials directly.

He also noted that mess charges, along with older dues, have already been cleared three days ago.