Poultry India Expo 2024 Showcases Industry Growth in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of the Poultry India Expo 2024, organized by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA), successfully concluded in Hyderabad, drawing an impressive 40,000 visitors. The largest and most prestigious international poultry exhibition in South Asia was held from November 27th to 29th, 2024, at the HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The event’s closing ceremony was graced by the esteemed Chief Guest, Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy. In his address, Governor Reddy expressed, ““I appreciate and congratulate IPEMA for using technology and developing a method to supply healthy eggs and meat to the people. The region Tirupura I am representing has the market and environment, so I urged IPEMA to conduct a poultry exhibition, and I will provide all the necessary permissions from the government.”

Governor Reddy also highlighted the impact of the exhibition, noting that Telangana is well-positioned to compete with developed nations in the poultry, equipment, processing, and meat sectors. He said local industries learnt from the event and would implement the advancements in the market.

This year’s theme, “Unlocking Poultry Potential,” underscored the event’s role as a transformative platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing the latest innovations in the global poultry industry. The expo attracted over 400 exhibitors from 50+ countries and welcomed 50,000 visitors, including poultry farmers, government officials, industry integrators, and global poultry experts.

Key Highlights:

Knowledge Day 2024—November 26th, 2024: The expo began with Knowledge Day, a premier technical seminar renowned for bringing together experts from around the world to share insights on the latest industry trends.

Mr. Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA/Poultry India, emphasized the growing importance of India’s poultry sector. He called for urgent governmental support to sustain and strengthen the industry, which contributes significantly to food security, rural employment, and nutritional welfare. Bayas highlighted the challenges posed by rising input costs, especially for feed ingredients like maize and soya, and called for immediate policy interventions, including exemptions from GST on key items like soya meal and processing machinery. He also stressed the need for increased Rabi maize cultivation and faster vaccine import protocols to combat animal diseases.

Bayas added, “We advocate for a balanced approach that considers India’s unique needs and supports sustainable practices while aiming to make India a global leader in poultry exports.”

A Platform for Growth and Innovation:

The 16th Edition of Poultry India Expo 2024 served as an essential platform for industry professionals to explore new business opportunities and discover the latest advancements in poultry farming, feed technologies, and health management. The exhibition also addressed emerging challenges, including supply chain disruptions, environmental concerns, and disease management. Attendees gained valuable insights into sustainable practices and technological innovations, which will help drive growth in the poultry sector.

About Poultry India Expo:

The Poultry India Expo 2024, organized by IPEMA, continues to be a central hub for poultry professionals, bringing together global experts to share their knowledge and showcase the most advanced developments in poultry science, feed equipment, breeding technologies, and animal health solutions. The event’s Knowledge Day Technical Seminar remains the premier forum for exploring best practices and emerging trends in poultry management and production, further strengthening the industry’s focus on education, innovation, and sustainable growth.