“Power of Paanch” Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on January 17: A New Superhero Adventure

Mumbai: Disney+ Hotstar is all set to captivate viewers with its upcoming series, “Power of Paanch,” slated for release on January 17, 2025. The highly anticipated show promises an intriguing mix of friendship, magic, and mystery, making it a must-watch for all OTT enthusiasts.

Announced through an official post on Disney+ Hotstar’s social media handles, the show brings a fresh take on the superhero genre, with the tagline “When the power of nature unite, superheroes are born.” The 30-second teaser offers a glimpse into an exciting world of elemental powers and hidden secrets, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the series’ debut.

“Power of Paanch” follows a group of young friends whose bond is tested by dark secrets and unexpected betrayals. With a compelling narrative that combines elements of self-discovery, friendship, and resilience, the series is expected to resonate with viewers across all age groups.

The show features an ensemble cast including Riva Arora, Aditya Raj Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Urvashi Dholakia, Barkha Bisht, Tanvi Gadkari, Anubha Arora, Omar Kandhari, Sagar Dholakia, and Bhanuj Sood, among others.

Ektaa R Kapoor, the producer behind the series under her banner Balaji Telefilms, shared her excitement about the project, stating, “I believe in creating content that resonates with diverse audiences. The beauty of OTT platforms is their ability to connect people from different regions. ‘Power of Paanch’ blends elemental powers with profound human emotions, making it both universally relatable and refreshingly unique.”

Mark your calendars for January 17 and get ready for an exhilarating adventure in “Power of Paanch,” streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.