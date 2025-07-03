Power-packed trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released
The makers of director A. M. Jothi Krisna's upcoming period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu unveiled the much-anticipated trailer on Wednesday, sending fans and cinephiles into a frenzy.
Chennai: The makers of director A. M. Jothi Krisna’s upcoming period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu unveiled the much-anticipated trailer on Wednesday, sending fans and cinephiles into a frenzy.
Table of Contents
A Glimpse Into a Historical Epic
The film’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle posted:
“The guardian of justice steps into the battlefield. #HHVMTrailer is out now #HariHaraVeeraMallu #HHVMonJuly24th #HHVM.”
Also Read: Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today Surge: Check Latest Prices on 3 July 2025
The trailer opens with a powerful voice-over:
“At a time when you had to pay tax to live as a Hindu… When the Emperor crushed this nation’s hard work beneath his feet…. When nature herself was awaiting the arrival of a warrior….”
Introducing Conflict and Characters
As the trailer unfolds, a plot to kill a mysterious rider heading from Golconda to Delhi is revealed:
“He must not reach there alive,” warns a conspirator.
Bobby Deol makes a striking appearance as Aurangazeb, uttering a chilling line:
“This is the history I script. You want a throne or a death warrant?”
Pawan Kalyan’s Heroic Entry
The story builds up to the iconic entry of Pawan Kalyan as Hari Hara Veera Mallu, with a royal swagger and a punchline that electrifies the screen:
“You might have seen tigers that hunt goats. Now, you will see a royal tiger hunting other tigers.”
Nidhi Agerwal’s character, Panchami, appears to be held captive, awaiting rescue by Veera Mallu. The trailer hints at a high-octane clash between the warrior and Aurangazeb.
Pawan Kalyan Reacts to the Trailer
A day after the trailer release, a behind-the-scenes clip showed Pawan Kalyan watching the trailer with joy. The actor, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was seen embracing director Jothi Krisna and commenting:
“You really put in a lot of effort.”
An Untold Story of the 16th Century
Speaking to IANS in an earlier interview, director Jothi Krisna explained:
“This is a 16th century story set during the Mughal era. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb. It’s based on a small but powerful incident from history. We’ve merged fact with fiction to tell an untold story.”
Pawan Kalyan plays a Robin Hood-like thief, taking on injustice with courage and style.
Release Date and Technical Brilliance
Originally set for a June 12 release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword Vs Spirit will now hit theatres on July 24.
Key Crew Members:
- Cinematography: Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S.
- Production Design: Thota Tharani
- Editing: National Award winner K. L. Praveen
Star-Studded Cast
Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol, the film boasts a powerful supporting cast including:
Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil.