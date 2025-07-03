Power-packed trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released

Chennai: The makers of director A. M. Jothi Krisna’s upcoming period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu unveiled the much-anticipated trailer on Wednesday, sending fans and cinephiles into a frenzy.

A Glimpse Into a Historical Epic

The film’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle posted:

“The guardian of justice steps into the battlefield. #HHVMTrailer is out now #HariHaraVeeraMallu #HHVMonJuly24th #HHVM.”

The trailer opens with a powerful voice-over:

“At a time when you had to pay tax to live as a Hindu… When the Emperor crushed this nation’s hard work beneath his feet…. When nature herself was awaiting the arrival of a warrior….”

Introducing Conflict and Characters

As the trailer unfolds, a plot to kill a mysterious rider heading from Golconda to Delhi is revealed:

“He must not reach there alive,” warns a conspirator.

Bobby Deol makes a striking appearance as Aurangazeb, uttering a chilling line:

“This is the history I script. You want a throne or a death warrant?”

Pawan Kalyan’s Heroic Entry

The story builds up to the iconic entry of Pawan Kalyan as Hari Hara Veera Mallu, with a royal swagger and a punchline that electrifies the screen:

“You might have seen tigers that hunt goats. Now, you will see a royal tiger hunting other tigers.”

Nidhi Agerwal’s character, Panchami, appears to be held captive, awaiting rescue by Veera Mallu. The trailer hints at a high-octane clash between the warrior and Aurangazeb.

Pawan Kalyan Reacts to the Trailer

A day after the trailer release, a behind-the-scenes clip showed Pawan Kalyan watching the trailer with joy. The actor, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was seen embracing director Jothi Krisna and commenting:

“You really put in a lot of effort.”

An Untold Story of the 16th Century

Speaking to IANS in an earlier interview, director Jothi Krisna explained:

“This is a 16th century story set during the Mughal era. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb. It’s based on a small but powerful incident from history. We’ve merged fact with fiction to tell an untold story.”

Pawan Kalyan plays a Robin Hood-like thief, taking on injustice with courage and style.

Originally set for a June 12 release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword Vs Spirit will now hit theatres on July 24.

Key Crew Members:

Cinematography: Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S.

Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. Production Design: Thota Tharani

Thota Tharani Editing: National Award winner K. L. Praveen

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol, the film boasts a powerful supporting cast including:

Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil.