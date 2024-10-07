Power Struggle Erupts: GHMC Officials Clash with HYDRA Management

Hyderabad: In a brewing conflict between the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hydra project, tensions are escalating between senior officials as they vie for control and recognition. The GHMC Commissioner (IAS) is reportedly frustrated with an official from Hydra (IPS) who is aggressively asserting his authority, leading to an internal cold war.

The friction began after GHMC employees started prioritizing Hydra tasks over their municipal responsibilities, prompting the GHMC Commissioner, Amrapali, to express her dissatisfaction. She issued warnings about accountability, indicating that she would not tolerate lax behavior, especially as Hydra officials continued to request relief despite being unable to fulfill their duties.

Compounding the issue, GHMC council members, along with corporators from various parties, have raised complaints about Hydra’s handling of grievances, arguing that it has led to delays in essential services. Allegations have emerged that GHMC personnel sent to Hydra are now stuck in that department, adversely affecting the Greater Hyderabad operations.

Moreover, the transfer of complaints from Hydra back to GHMC has sparked further disputes. The Hydra Commissioner has sent letters requesting thorough investigations into grievances that are already overwhelming GHMC resources, raising concerns among officials about their ability to manage ongoing projects.

As the rivalry intensifies, both the GHMC Commissioner and staff have expressed their frustration over the situation. They argue that the Hydra initiative is detracting from their core responsibilities and negatively impacting public services.

Amidst these tensions, Amrapali has taken a serious stance against vigilance officials under her purview, while also addressing the rapid demolitions occurring under the Hydra project. The ongoing power struggle reflects deeper issues within municipal governance as officials seek to navigate their roles amid competing priorities.

The situation continues to unfold, with the potential for significant implications for urban management in Hyderabad.