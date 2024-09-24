Prakash Raj Responds to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Comments:

Noted actor Prakash Raj has responded to comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, urging people to not misinterpret his statements.

In a message shared from abroad, where he is currently involved in a shoot, Prakash Raj said:

“What did I actually say, and how are you all misinterpreting it? I am currently abroad for a shoot and will return on the 30th.

Once I’m back, I will respond to every word of yours. In the meantime, if possible, kindly revisit my tweet and try to understand it.”

Prakash Raj’s comments have sparked discussion online, with many awaiting his detailed response upon his return to India.