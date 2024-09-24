Andhra PradeshEntertainment

Prakash Raj Responds to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Comments:

In a message shared from abroad, where he is currently involved in a shoot, Prakash Raj said:

Safiya Begum
257 1 minute read
Noted actor Prakash Raj has responded to comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, urging people to not misinterpret his statements.

“What did I actually say, and how are you all misinterpreting it? I am currently abroad for a shoot and will return on the 30th.

Once I’m back, I will respond to every word of yours. In the meantime, if possible, kindly revisit my tweet and try to understand it.”

Prakash Raj’s comments have sparked discussion online, with many awaiting his detailed response upon his return to India.

