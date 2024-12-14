Prepare to remove TikTok from app stores: US lawmakers to Google, Apple

Washington, D.C. – Two prominent U.S. lawmakers, including Indian American Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, have called on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores before a potential ban on the video-sharing platform takes effect next month.

In April, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law requiring TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the platform by January 19, 2025, or face a U.S. ban. The new law is aimed at addressing national security concerns related to foreign adversary control of American platforms.

Lawmakers Demand Action from Apple, Google, and TikTok

On Friday, John Moolenaar, Chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi sent letters to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and TikTok CEO Shou Chew. They urged the tech giants to prepare for TikTok’s removal from their respective app stores by the January 19 deadline.

In their letters to Cook and Pichai, Moolenaar and Krishnamoorthi emphasized that the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was upheld by the DC Circuit Court, mandates that ByteDance divests from TikTok to comply with U.S. law. The lawmakers highlighted that Congress has provided over 230 days for TikTok to take the necessary steps to meet the divestiture requirement, ensuring U.S. national security interests are safeguarded.

TikTok Divestiture Deadline Approaching

In their letter to TikTok’s CEO, the lawmakers called for immediate action to “execute a qualified divestiture” in compliance with the law. They stressed that, without divestiture, it will be illegal for app stores like Apple’s and Google’s to distribute or update TikTok within the U.S., citing the legal obligations under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

The deadline for ByteDance to divest from TikTok or face a U.S. ban is rapidly approaching, and the lawmakers are pushing for swift action to ensure that the platform complies with national security regulations.

TikTok’s Future in the U.S. Hinges on Compliance

The pressure on TikTok is mounting as the U.S. government takes a firm stance on foreign-controlled applications. If ByteDance fails to comply with the divestiture requirement by January 19, 2025, Apple and Google will be required to remove TikTok from their app stores to avoid violating U.S. law. The outcome of this ongoing issue could have major implications for the future of TikTok in the United States.

As the January 19 deadline approaches, the debate over TikTok’s role in U.S. digital markets intensifies, with lawmakers urging tech companies to take decisive action to comply with the law and protect national security interests.