President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead nation in hailing T20 WC winners

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu led Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues, fellow politicians, Rahul Gandhi, celebrities, sports stars and former cricketers as they all rose in unison to praise Team India following their thrilling win over South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, here on Saturday.

South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls to win the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. But Hardik Pandya’s 3-20 and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2-18 helped an unbeaten India clinch their second title in the shortest format with a seven-run win at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

“We are proud of you,” President Droupadi Murmu said in her message on X.

“My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you!” stated a message posted on her official handle.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Bharat is elated by the spectacular victory of the Men in Blue in the #T20WorldCup2024! “

“The stupendous performance by Team India throughout the tournament is a testament to their dedication and hard work. May they continue to bring glory to the nation. Heartiest congratulations!” the Vice-President said.

PM Modi, in a video message, congratulated the Indian team on its victory. “Congratulations to Team India from all countrymen on this majestic victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Today 140 crore Indians will be feeling proud of your performance. You won the World Cup in the sports field but your performance in the event has captured the hearts of crores of Indian citizens,”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah described it as “a glorious moment for our nation”.

“Our players put up a stellar performance throughout the #T20WorldCup with unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship. The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement. Well done,” he wrote in his message on X.

Our players put up a stellar performance throughout the #T20WorldCup with unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship. The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement.

“With stellar performances from our fearless batsmen, who set the stage on fire, to our relentless bowlers, who defended our honour, this victory is truly historic,” wrote Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari in a post on X.

“Each player brought their A-game, showcasing skill, passion, and unity. You’ve made us proud again—this triumph belongs to every Indian cheering from the stands and beyond!” he added.

“What a performance by our Men in Blue under @ImRo45 (Rohit Sharma) to bring home the #T20WorldCup after 17 years. This dream run at the tournament has been a result of an excellent display of dedication and teamwork. The entire nation is celebrating this remarkable victory,” said Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal.

“The spectacular Men in Blue have made our country proud,” said Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

“Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular World Cup Victory and a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament! Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know Team India will miss your guidance,” Gandhi wrote in his message on X.

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali was the first one from across the border to congratulate the Indian team on winning the title.

“What a match, what a final!! Congratulations to India on winning the #T20WorldCup. And hats off to South Africa for an unbeaten run till the final, you guys were just an inch away from it,” he wrote on X.

“Congratulations team India! Wonderful victory,” expressed former India captain Anil Kumble.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “Many Congratulations to the Men in Blue for their impressive display of talent and dedication. Virat Kohli, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh shone through the match. Every Indian is proud of this incredible victory.”

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was not far behind as he congratulated the team on this stupendous victory.

“T20 World Champions again! What a game. Congratulations, #TeamIndia!”

Among the celebrities, Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandhana and Huma Qureshi took to social media to congratulate the Indian team for the thrilling victory.