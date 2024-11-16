Press freedom integral to democracy, says Telangana Media Academy Chairman K S Reddy

Nalgonda (Telangana): Telangana Media Academy Chairman K Srinivas Reddy emphasised that press freedom is an essential pillar of democracy.

Speaking as a chief guest after launching “Nalgonda Zilla Sarvaswam,” organised by the Telangana Sahitya Parishad at Nagarjuna College in Nalgonda district on Saturday, Reddy extended his greetings to media professionals, organisations, and the public on the occasion of National Press Day, celebrated annually on November 16 to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India.

Reddy highlighted the critical role of press freedom in safeguarding democracy. He asserted that without freedom for electronic media and newspapers, democracy would deteriorate into a totalitarian regime. He urged media professionals to honour Press Day and advocate for press freedom, warning of the challenges currently facing the sector in India.

Citing recent incidents, including the deaths of journalists in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Reddy expressed concern about the precarious state of press freedom in the country.

He called on citizens and institutions to unite in resisting obstacles to press freedom and ensuring its protection, emphasising that public support is vital for the survival of the press sector.

Reddy also lauded the efforts of the Telangana Sahithya Parishad in compiling Nalgonda Zilla Sarvaswam, describing it as a comprehensive work.

He noted that, unlike similar efforts in other districts that faced complaints against individuals and organisations, the Nalgonda edition has been well-received for its inclusivity and accuracy. Reddy congratulated the Parishad on this achievement.