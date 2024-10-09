Press Release: Manepally Jewellers Unveils New Collections and Special Offers

Hyderabad: Manepally Jewellers has officially launched its highly anticipated Suvarnapura Bridal Jewellery Collection and the stunning Splendid Sparkle Diamond Jewellery Collection.

In addition to these exquisite collections, the brand is also introducing exciting Anniversary & Festival Offers, featuring discounts of up to 25% on the value-added (V.A) of studded jewellery and up to 30% off on gold jewellery.

The launch event was graced by notable personalities, including actress Nishat, models Mounika and Amulya, and other jewellery enthusiasts, who showcased the latest collections.

Manepally Jewellers, a trusted name in the industry for over 134 years, emphasizes the significance of jewellery during the festive season of Dusshera and Diwali.

Their latest offerings include a wide array of festive and wedding jewellery, featuring personalized crafted gold pieces, fusion necklaces, creative earrings, tikas, diamond necklaces, concept jewellery, and antique styles.

Customers can explore these stunning collections at any of the Manepally Jewellers showrooms located in Hyderabad, including General Bazar, Punjagutta, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Chandanagar, and Suchitra Circle.

All jewellery is guaranteed to be of the highest quality, with 100% BIS Hallmarked gold and diamonds that are internationally certified by IGI. Manepally Jewellers is committed to providing affordable luxury to its customers, ensuring that everyone can find exquisite pieces that fit their budget.

Directors Mr. Murali Krishan and Mr. Gopi Krishna expressed their excitement about the launch, stating, “At Manepally Jewellers, we curate designs inspired by the rich diversity of our culture and festivals.

Our jewellery is increasingly popular both in India and abroad, especially during wedding and festive seasons, as we are recognized as one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

We continuously strive to stay updated with the latest trends while ensuring that our designs cater to the evolving preferences of our customers.”

Celebrate this festive and wedding season with Manepally Jewellers, where elegance, style, and sophistication meet exquisite craftsmanship.